Nigeria: Yobe State House of Assembly Inaugurated, New Speaker Elected

Buba Chiroma-Mashio has emerged as the new speaker of the 8th Yobe State House of Assembly.

Mr Chiroma-Mashio, a member representing Jajare Constituency from Fune Local Government, is one of the oldest members of the House of Assembly, having been at the assembly since 1999.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

Mr Chiroma-Mashio was unanimously elected as the speaker following his nomination by the former speaker of the House, Adamu Dogo, who represents Karasuwa State Constituency.

His nomination was seconded by the member representing the Damaturu II constituency, Buba Kallalawan.

Other principal staff officials elected were Ya'u Usman-Dachia from the Jakusko constituency, who was elected as the deputy speaker, and Nasiru Hassan-Yusuf from the Damaturu I constituency was elected house leader.

The position of the Deputy House leader went to Hassan Muhammad-Yusufari, while the former deputy speaker in the seventh assembly, Muhammad Auwal-Bello, was elected the chief whip, and Ahmed Musa-Dumbol was elected deputy chief whip.

Immediately after the proceedings at the House, the speaker went straight to the deputy governor's office, where he thanked the executive for their role in keeping the party united.

He promised to collaborate with the executive to develop legislation that would positively affect the people of the state.

Mr Chiroma-Mashio also pledged to maintain a good working relationship between the House and the executive and judicial arms of the government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the common people.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Idi Gubana, praised the house for the maturity they handled the proceedings leading to the election of the new speaker.