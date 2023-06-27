Nigeria: Ribadu Assumes Duties As NSA, Speaks On Tinubu's Vision to Secure Nigeria

press release

Mr Ribadu says the enormous task of securing the country is that of all Nigerians and all friends of Nigeria.

Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday, officially assumed duties as Nigeria's National Security Adviser (NSA) with a pledge to subdue insecurity and stabilise the world's most populous black nation.

Mr Ribadu took over from former NSA Babagana Monguno, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.

He said the administration of President Tinubu had the enormous responsibility of securing Nigeria, stabilising it and ensuring peace in all parts of the country.

According to him, this is a work for Nigerians, and we intend to continue with what has been done.

"We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country, and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe the time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and the rule of law just like any other country in the world.

"Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

"Mr President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

"This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians and all friends of Nigeria," he said.

Mr Ribadu solicited the full cooperation of all servicemen and women and, by extension, all Nigerians.

He said there was a need to unite to accomplish the present administration's quest for a more stable, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

In his remarks, the former NSA, Mr Monguno, described Mr Rubadu as well equipped, well qualified, and well educated to lead the country's security agenda.

He said the retired police officer has "a very deep understanding of the complexity of the security challenges confronting the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

He added that the new NSA has the capacity to tackle whatever challenges he might encounter, having served in various top and tasking positions in the past.

Given his pedigree, Mr Ribadu would be starting on a sound footing, Mr Monguno said.

"For me, I have been able to hand over a comprehensive note to him and also brief him extensively.

"For me, I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving me the grace to serve for such a long time and also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure that is associated with this all-important office," Zakari Mijinyawa, the special assistant on strategic communication at the office of the National Security Adviser, quoted the outgoing NSA as saying.

"I am also wishing in the same vein that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart.

Mr Monguno said the ever-changing 21st security environment demands a complex approach.

"Today, we are dealing with a situation in which we have terrorists and insurrectionists," he said. "The way and manner you will deal with the situation is such that you will have to rely on the collection of competent staff."

He urged the staff to extend the same support and cooperation he enjoyed to his successor to achieve the desired national objective.