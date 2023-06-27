Nigeria: Reps Speaker Appoints Media Aides, Others

26 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Speaker urged the new appointees to show utmost commitment to the implementation of the legislative agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Leke Bayeiwu as chief press secretary and Musa Ahmed as special assistant on print media.

Mr Bayeiwu is a reporter with the Punch newspaper, while Mr Ahmed is with Daily Independent, both covering the House.

This was contained in a statement by the Speaker's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said the appointment was a sequel to the effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 10th House of Reps.

Other appointed include Jamil Muhammed as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Dunkwu Chamberlain Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative), and Ahmed Safana Special Adviser, Special Duties.

Others are Hamisu Kubau, Special Adviser, Political Matters; Samuel Ajayi, Special Assistant, Legal Matters; Osazee Ogundijie, Special Assistant, Legislative Matters.

Also appointed are include Aminu Ramalqn, Special Assistant, Finance; Ibrahim Gusau, Special Assistant, International and Interparliamentary Affairs; Lamir Rahim, Special Assistant, Youth Matters.

Yetunde Adeniji, Special Assistant, Women Affairs, Raphael Nnana Igbokwe, Special Assistant, Intergovernmental Affairs, and Zakari Aliyu, Principal Secretary, were also appointed.

The speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the new schedule of duties in the Office of the Speaker.

He urged them to show utmost commitment to the implementation of the legislative agenda of the 10th House of Representatives., adding that the appointments take immediate effect.

