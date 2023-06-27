Nigeria: Dangerous Prank - Trinity Guy Remanded in Agodi Prison, Risks 15 Years in Jail

"Abdullahi asked the victim the colour of his penis, recording the scene and posting it on social media."

A Magistrate Court situated at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Monday, ordered the remand of skit maker Abdullahi Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, in prison over an allegation of sexualising a minor in his viral skit video.

About a week ago, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police, responded to some of his viral prank videos and requested his arrest.

The Oyo State Police Command, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that they quizzed the skit maker and parent of the little girl in the viral video, and they would appear in court Monday.

The Ibadan-based prankster, who started his career in 2018 by removing the wigs of random women on the streets, currently shares prank videos that feature him pretending to be killed by a gunshot.

In a recent Punch newspaper interview, Trinity Guy, a failed hip-hop artiste, claimed that a prank video landed a man in the hospital.

The Force PRO had previously warned skit makers who rely on pranks for their content, urging them to regulate their actions as they threaten Nigerians' lives. On Monday, he posted a video on Instagram calling for his arrest.

He urged people affected by the skitmaker's' pranks to report him to the authorities. The police PRO also urged victims of such pranks to take legal action against the skit makers involved.

Court proceedings

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Appearing before the Magistrate, Olúdáre Adebayo, counsel to the defendant brought before the magistrate by the Police, urged the court to grant his client bail.

Magistrate PO Adetuyibi, while denying the bail application, stated that the allegation against the Skit maker is currently receiving the attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Oluwakemi Arowosaye, had told the court that the three defendants conspired to abuse the girl sexually.

The prosecution counsel said the prankster sexually abused and exploited the girl in the Kuolaa area of Ibadan on 17 December 2022.

"Abdullahi was asking the victim the colour of his penis, recording the scene and posting it on social media," she said.

According to her, the offences are contrary to Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.

Me Arowosaye said the offences also contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

However, if the skit maker is found guilty of the offence, he is liable to 15 years imprisonment under the Child Rights Law, 2006.

The court also ordered that the little girl's parents in the video be remanded alongside Trinityguy in Agodi correctional facility over the alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old girl till the next sitting.

The Magistrate, therefore, adjourned till July 11.