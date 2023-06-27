Nigeria: Why I Regret My Failed Marriage - Ini Edo

The Nollywood star married Philip Ehiagwina in 2008, but they parted ways in 2014.

Nine years after her divorce, Nollywood actress Iniobong Edo, popularly known as Ini Edo, has opened up about her failed marriage to an American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina.

The marriage, which lasted for six years, saw the now estranged couple walk down the aisle on 29th November 2008. However, the love went sour, and they divorced in 2014 without a child.

While the actress, who recently co-produced the crime thriller 'Shanty Town', remains unmarried after their divorce, her ex-husband, on the other hand, is in his third marriage.

Before Ini, he married Ruth Okoro, whom he divorced in 2007. The marriage to the famous actress in 2008 was his second. In 2021, the businessman married for the third time to a woman from his hometown, Irua, Edo State.

On Sunday, in a video interview session with media Personality Chude Jidenowo, the 41-year-old actress revealed why she was sceptical about the marriage and how family pressure contributed to her decision.

The host, Chude, in a series of short introductory video clips on Instagram, said that the Akwa Ibom-born actress hinted at how her family forced her into the marriage even though she was not ready then.

He said, "Ini Edo had much to get off her chest. How pressure and her family made her marry, and that she regrets it.

"Ini Edo stands as a testimony, no matter what anybody says. She stepped out of a marriage she wasn't happy with and chose the part of motherhood she wanted."

However, the actress, speaking about her failed marriage for the first time, shared the reason for her regret.

She said, "Yes, I regretted getting married because it wasn't the right time, but if the right person comes, I'll do it again. At my own time, if the right person comes, if it doesn't, then I'm good."

During the interview, Ini Edo, who began acting in 2000, also spoke about how listening to what people say can sometimes make one make wrong decisions about themselves.

The actress, discovered by a producer during an audition, noted that people would always be people. To be sane, she said it is best to own one's life and ignore what they think.

The University of Uyo Theatre Arts graduate said, "You live this life for yourself. It's just you that matters. You can't be the judge of your own life and my life at the same time, No! This is my own life; I'd hold it."

"The truth is people don't care. If you care enough for yourself, that's enough. Don't expect people to care. Everybody has their problems to deal with. People have issues."

"They're just thinking of themselves. They're just using their frustrations and venting it out on you. Perhaps the courage you have, they don't have. Because you're listening to them, you'd sit on the same seat, and that's what they want."

Choosing surrogacy

Also, opening up about her decision to adopt surrogacy, the mother of one revealed why it was the best option for her to consider.

In 2021, Ini welcomed her daughter via surrogacy. The actress opted for the procedure to have a child. It involves another woman carrying her egg to make a baby.

In the interview with Chude, the actress, who recently co-produced the popular crime thriller 'Shanty Town', said personal reasons made her choose surrogacy to fulfil her long-time dream of being a mother.

She said, "This is my life. Do you, and I'll do me. Do whatever works for you. If you can carry 15 children, then I'm happy for you. If I am unable to carry it that way and I carry it this way, then thanks to God."

"I chose surrogacy because I have had a couple of miscarriages, and I just got tired of trying. I didn't want to try. I don't have a husband. So, I'm like, 'I want a child for myself whether I have a husband or not. I wanted it to be my child, my egg. So, thankfully my eggs are good. So, I did that."

Embracing motherhood

Meanwhile, she expressed the excitement of embracing motherhood and the most interesting part of watching her daughter grow.

The actress, who got a "Best Lead Actress" nomination at the 11th Africa Movie Academy Awards for the movie "While you slept", said motherhood is a beautiful experience for her.

She said, "Everything is so beautiful. From the look on her face when you go out and come back. Then she sees you. How she just lights up, you know, the hugs."

"It's just sweet. And now, watching her grow. I mean, she's talking now. She's identifying objects. She's barely two years old. She will be two in a couple of weeks."

Ini became famous in 2004 for her performance in the movie titled 'World Apart'. The actress, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, is a household name known in the Nollywood industry. She has appeared in over 100 films.