Nigeria: Top PDP Member, Idi Amin, Dies in Abuja

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and ally of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, lhaji Idirissu Amin, known as Idi Amin, has passed away in Abuja after a protracted illness.

The deceased was the immediate-past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State.

In a condolence message issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Amin was described as a fearless political activist who rendered immeasurable service to the nation.

"I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right. Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi."

He extended condolences to the people of Maiha Local Government Area and Adamawa State over the demise of the PDP stalwart.