Nigeria: Banky W Breaks Silence On Alleged Romance With Niyola

26 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian music executive, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has responded to allegations that he was cheating on his wife, Adesuwa Etomi.

Banky W's response comes after controversial blogger, Gistlover, in a report on Saturday revealed that the music executive was cheating on Adesuwa with his former label signee, Niyola.

The report added that Banky W and Niyola who is said to be pregnant for him have been seeing each other for some years as she shuttles between the United States and Nigeria.

The blog further alleged that the woman had already aborted two pregnancies for the singer and vowed not to abort the third one.

Bank W, who addressed a congregation at the Waterbrooks Church in Lagos on Sunday, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements determined to stop the members from listening to his Sunday sermon.

He said: "The devil really didn't want you to hear this message. In fact, he didn't want us to enter into this series at all.

"There was an attack at the beginning, but here we are. But the devil is a liar. And God is in control."

The singer also praised his wife for supporting him all these years.

"If I don't thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman, "he added, pointing at Adesua.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.