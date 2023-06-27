Nigeria: Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Set to Sign New Contract With NFF

26 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, is close to signing a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The new deal will see the Portuguese tactician remain in charge of the Super Eagles until after the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Peseiro's current contract will end at the end of this month.

His further stay as the handler of the three-time African champions will, however, depend on the team's performance in Cote d'Ivoire 2023 tournament.

The former Saudi Arabia and Venezuela coach was contracted by the NFF last May to manage the Nigeria's national soccer team.

