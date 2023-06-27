South Africa: Hopes Rise for Survivors at Harmony Gold Mine - South African News Briefs - June 27, 2023

Hopes Rise for Survivors After Movement Detected at Harmony Gold Mine

There may be survivors trapped underground in an unused mining shaft in Welkom, in the Free State, where at least 31 illegal miners - believed to be Basotho nationals - were killed during a methane explosion in May 2023, reports EWN. The mining shaft, previously operated by Harmony Gold Mining Company over 30 years ago, may still have survivors trapped underground. Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says movement has been detected underground, indicating the presence of potential survivors. However, rescue efforts have been hindered by high levels of methane gas, making it dangerous for a rescue team to enter, the company's spokesperson Sihle Maake said. Harmony and the mining department are working together to find safe solutions to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Food Inflation is Cooling, but Load Shedding Could Offset Relief

South Africa's food inflation may be cooling, but consumers still face sticky prices due to load shedding challenges, reports News24. The Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) believes that the country is seeing the first signs of a "solid turnaround" in its inflation picture, with food inflation expected to continue a downward trend in the coming months. However, load shedding costs could offset some of the relief offered, and low-income households are still struggling to afford food.

South African Traveller Learns the Hard Way As His Biltong is Seized by U.S. Customs

A South African traveler tried to bring 38kg of biltong (dried meat) into the United States, but it was seized and destroyed by customs officials, reports News24. The traveller had declared the biltong, but it was confiscated because it is illegal to bring cured and dried beef from South Africa into the U.S. due to the risk of animal diseases. The traveller tried to argue that the biltong was expensive, but the officials refused to let him keep it. This incident is a reminder that travellers should be aware of the restrictions on bringing food into the U.S.

