Rwandans in Senegal Commemorate the 1994 Genocide Against Tutsi

Rwandans living in Dakar, Senegal, joined together on Saturday, June 24, for a 'Walk to Remember' in commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event aimed to honour the victims of the Genocide and engage in discussions about its preparation and execution, as well as the role of individuals in combating genocide ideology and denial.

This commemorative event was organised by the Embassy of Rwanda in Senegal, Ibuka-Senegal, and the Association of Rwandans living in Senegal, drawing the participation of both young and older generations.

The walk began at Place du Souvenir Africain, a location that featured an exhibition called "100 nights", which was launched on April 7.

The exhibition showcased photographs and text documenting the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi. At this site, the participants observed a moment of silence to honour the victims before marching towards Cheikh Anta Diop University. Finally, they returned to Place du Souvenir Africain, where discussions about the Genocide against the Tutsi took place.

During the talks, Dr Yves Rwogera Munana, Chairman of Ibuka-Senegal, shed light on the stages of genocide preparation. He emphasised that the ideology to exterminate the Tutsi was initially conceived by a small group, including Joseph Gitera, a former politician who is known for publishing the Hutu 10 Commandments.

"However, it eventually became a plan of the national administration, with mobilisation efforts starting in 1959. The Genocide against the Tutsi was fully implemented in 1994," he said.

Munana also highlighted the 10 stages of genocide, such as Classification, Symbolization, Discrimination, Dehumanization, Organization, Polarization, Preparation, Persecution, Extermination, and Denial.

Ibuka-Senegal plans to prioritise educating youth and young people about the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi. The goal is to equip them with the knowledge and tools to actively counter those who deny or downplay the magnitude of the Genocide.

Jessica Kabandana focused on the final stage of genocide, which is denial. She pointed out that both perpetrators and individuals influenced by the ideology continue to spread it and deny the Genocide against the Tutsi using social media platforms.

She cited specific examples, including the organisation Jambo News, composed of Rwandans living in Belgium, and foreign individuals such as Judi River, Charles Onana, Michaela Wrong, and Filip Reyntjens.

These individuals either never visited Rwanda or were part of Habyarimana's administration, which prepared and executed the Genocide against the Tutsi. Kabandana urged everyone, especially the youth, to actively fight against genocide ideology.

Ambassador of Rwanda to Senegal, Jean Pierre Karabaranga emphasised that the fight against Genocide denial involves everyone. He acknowledged that despite the considerable time and resources invested by Genocide deniers to tarnish Rwanda's image, their objectives will not be achieved.

He attributed this to the widespread dissemination of the truth about the Genocide against the Tutsi through commemorative activities and the availability of evidence at Genocide memorial sites.

Karabaranga expressed gratitude to the Senegalese government for providing space at Place du Souvenir Africain to inform the public about the Genocide.

He also reminded participants that the fight against those who deny and minimise the Genocide against the Tutsi must continue. He called upon everyone, including the youth, to join in this ongoing battle. Additionally, he informed attendees about the upcoming 29th celebration of the Liberation of Rwanda by RPF Inkotanyi, led by President Paul Kagame.

The celebration, which marks the intervention that halted the Genocide against the Tutsi, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 4 at Monument de la Renaissance Africaine in Dakar, Senegal.