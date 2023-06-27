Nigeria: Blueivy Medical Centre Partners With Specialists On Quality Healthcare for Nigerians

The Blueivy Medical Centre has held a medical outreach in collaboration with world-renowned specialists to provide quality healthcare for Nigerians, and stem medical tourism from the country.

The all-women-owned and operated hospital based in Abuja brought renowned orthopaedic surgeons and neurosurgeons to the outreach to provide free consultations for patients. The visiting specialists included Prof. Mohammed Hafez Ramadan, a neurosurgeon and Dr Azam Badar Khan, a knee surgeon.

The specialists also attended to people with chronic knee, back, neck pains and severe headaches.

Speaking during the outreach, in Abuja, Maryam Abdulsalam one of the two directors of the hospital, said the goal of the medical outreach is to create lasting relationships with doctors worldwide and 'have a meeting of the minds.'

She said, "We aim to have Nigerian and foreign doctors exchange and enhance each other's knowledge and medical techniques to raise the standard of health care, not just here in Abuja, but globally.

She said the uniqueness of the BlueIvy team is their penchant for preventive medical approach, while providing high-quality curative services.

She said, "To guarantee high-quality treatment services, BlueIvy utilizes the services of renowned medical experts both within and outside Nigeria.

"During the outreach, experts in orthopaedics and neuro-surgery from Egypt and Dubai were brought into the country to provide high-class medical service to our clients.

"It addressed the need for additional support in treatment courses, as well as opened a doorway between BlueIvy and safe, reliable medical tourism without having to go abroad. It was not only convenient for Nigerians but a cost-effective way to see more world-renowned doctors without having to leave home."

Findings reveal that the hospital opened in the last quarter of 2019 with female directors and all female takeoff staff in different fields. It was initially involved in COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment but this year expanded its services to all aspects of healthcare, and specializing in women's care while ensuring patient satisfaction.

Daily Trust learnt that the hospital is working towards more medical outreaches aimed at driving medical tourism in both directions for Nigeria.

