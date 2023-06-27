Nigeria: Over 50 Filling Stations Sealed in Kogi Over Illegal Operations - Petroleum Regulatory Authority

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed off over 50 filling stations in Kogi state over alleged illegal operations.

The State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Engineer Ogbe Orits Godwin disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday. He said the action was in line with the Federal Government's directives to that effect.

"More than 50 filling stations are under seal in Kogi State. Some of the filling stations were sealed for under-dispensing. They are to pay a fine for the infraction to the federation account as appropriate and also those without a license or operating illegally shall also face the full wrath of the law. The Sanitation is a continuous process as Surveillance is Routinely Conducted," he said.

Engineer Godwin stated that the latest directive emphasised that marketers must apply online and obtain their station's license in line with the guidelines as enshrined in the Petroleum Inspectorate Act.

He added that the concerned fuel filling stations were shut down after a surveillance exercise was carried out by NMDPRA task force teams on Monday.

The NMDPRA boss disclosed further that five of the filling stations sealed were under dispensing Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.

According to Engineer Godwin, some of the filling stations sealed in the Lokoja metropolis for under dispensing, include; I.A.Muye, located in Nataco end of Lokoja; Biodun and Associates filling station: Total filling station at Felele; Calma Global Solutions along Ganaja road; NNPC station after commissioners quarters Ganaja road; and Nipco filling station located in phase 1, Lokoja.

The State Coordinator of NMDPRA said the agency has discovered some sharp practices by petroleum marketers in the State, stressing that anyone caught will be immediately sanctioned.

He, therefore, advised the general public to report any petroleum marketer that under-dispenses fuel across the 21 local governments of the state.

Godwin assured that the agency will continue to monitor the sale of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the state for those engaging in sharp practices to be arrested and prosecuted.