Nigeria: Troops Raid Illegal Refineries, Recover Weapons in Bayelsa

27 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

Troops of 5 Battalion of the Nigerian Army operating under 16 Brigade area of responsibility have raided militants' illegal refining sites.

The director Army public relations, Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops conducted a raid operation at Azuzuama community in Ijaw South local government area of Bayelsa State and captured an armoury located in a camp from where suspected unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers carry out their nefarious activities.

He said during the operation, the troops overpowered the suspected militants compelling them to abandon their camp in disarray.

The troops recovered five AK 47 Rifles, two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, four Rocket Grenade Bomb Chargers, seven 7.62mm special ammunition, 14 AK 47 Rifle magazines and one pumping machine.

Other items recovered include two 16-inch anchored verves, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner and one axe. The illicit camp has been destroyed by the troops.

He therefore thanked members of the public and urged them to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of the ongoing effort by the Nigerian Army to ensure that oil theft in the South-South region comes to zero level.

