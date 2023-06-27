Nigeria: Check Torture of Detainees, Justice Ministry Tells Security Agencies

The solicitor-general of the federation (SGF) and permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, has tasked the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun and other heads of security agencies to move against torture, cruelty, degrading and inhuman treatment.

In her welcome address at an event to commemorate the International Day for Victims of Torture, Mrs. Jeddy-Agba said to eradicate torture in Nigeria, it beholds the head of various law enforcement agencies and relevant bodies to speak out against torture.

"I wish to use this opportunity to encourage our diligent law enforcement agencies to continue to take measures in combating torture in all their detention centres. I admonish you to continue to give the National Committee against Torture (NCAT) necessary support whenever they reach out as every action taken by the committee is with a view to rooting out torture and ensuring that Nigeria complies with its international obligations.

"We are indeed partners in this journey and the NCAT will take deliberate proactive steps to sensitize, engage and train our officers on prevention of torture", she said.

Represented by the director of public prosecution (DPP), in the ministry, Mr. Mohammed Babadoko, Jeddy-Agba said, steps have been taken by the federal government towards eradicating torture through the creation of the National Committee Against Torture and assent to many international instruments against torture.

On his part, the director-general of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON), Aliyu Abubakar, in a goodwill message pointed out that for torture to be eradicated, the perpetrators have to be punished.

According to the LACON boss, until those involved in acts of torture are brought to book to serve as deterrents to others, the situation would persist and assured on the council's commitment in providing free legal services to victims of torture

The executive director and founder of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr. Uju Agomoh, who delivered a paper on occasion called on the federal government to take steps that would stem any act leading to torture and degration of human dignity.

Agomoh in his paper titled, "International Obligations of Nigeria on Torture Prevention" said, there is the need to look critically at national preventive mechanisms as torture and degrading treatment does not qualify as preventive mechanism.

She called for adequate funding of the National Preventive Mechanism as designated in the National Human Rights Commission as well as the National Committee against Torture.

According to her, no reason can justify the use of torture during investigation and added that, "Let's have a world without torture. We can do it with you and