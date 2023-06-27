Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Federal Govt Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays

27 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Christiana Nwaogu

The federal government has declared tomorrow and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as public holidays in commemoration of this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

Akinlade said, "In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him),

"Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.

"We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria," she stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.