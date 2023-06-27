Nigeria: Abia Governor Sets Up Panel to 'Recover' Govt Property From Ikpeazu's Appointees

26 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has set up a judicial panel of inquiry tasked with recovering government properties from the state government officials who served under the administration of his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Mr Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) served as a two-term governor of the state from 29 May 2015 to 29 May 2023, when he handed over to Mr Otti.

Mr Otti, the Labour Party candidate in the 18 March governorship election in the state, defeated the ruling PDP candidate, Okey Ahiwe, to emerge the winner.

Recovering govt properties

The Secretary to the State government (SSG), Kenneth Kalu, announced the setting up the judicial panel of inquiry in a statement on Friday.

A judge of the State High Court Umuahia, Florence Duruoha-Igwe, was named the panel chairperson.

According to the statement, other panel members include Ekeoma Ogwo, a professor; Ugochukwu Okoroafor, Alex Okonkwo, a catholic priest] and Ngozi Akanwa, a professor.

Mr Otti, earlier this month, had ordered former state officials to return the government's properties in their possession or face sanctions.

The SSG did not mention the names of the former officials, but it is believed that he was referring to government officials who served under Mr Ikpeazu.

Mr Otti, since he was sworn in as governor on 29 May, has been in a war of words with Mr Ikpeazu, whom he accused of leaving "huge debts" and zero assets for the new administration.

But the former governor has repeatedly denied the allegations.

