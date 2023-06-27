Nigeria: Troops Raid Militants, Oil Theft Camps, Capture Cache of Arms

26 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The army said the operation was undertaken by troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade on Sunday, at Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South LGA of Bayelsa.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have raided camps suspected to belong to unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers in Bayelsa creeks and captured an armoury.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the operation was undertaken by troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade on Sunday, at Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He said the troops subdued the suspected militants during the operation with superior firepower and compelled them to abandon their camp in disarray.

According to him, the well-conducted operation led to the recovery of five AK 47 rifles, two rocket propelled grenade bombs, and four rocket grenade bomb chargers.

He said that the troops also recovered seven 7.62mm special ammunition, 14 AK 47 rifle magazines and one pumping machine.

"Other items recovered include two 16-inch anchored verves, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner and one axe.

"The illicit camp has been destroyed by the troops.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to express appreciation to members of the public and urges all to continue to provide timely and credible information.

"This will support the ongoing effort by the Nigerian Army to ensure that oil theft in the South-south region comes to zero level," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.