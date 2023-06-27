Nigeria: Insecurity - Police to Deploy 40,000 Officers to New Special Intervention Squad

The IGP says the squad will consist of selected officers from the pool of existing Police Mobile Force personnel and other tactical units.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, said 40,000 specially trained elite officers would be deployed to the newly created Special Intervention Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Mr Egbetokun said this on Monday in Abuja at a conference with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and other tactical units

He said the squad would consist of selected officers from the pool of existing PMF personnel and other tactical units.

According to him, the officers will undergo intensive pre-deployment training to make them combat ready for frontline operational duties in all states of the federation.

He said that the squad would be deployed to areas plagued by unrest and turmoil in the country.

"By pooling together the expertise and experience of our PMF personnel and other tactical units, we can establish a formidable force that is well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges we face.

"This dedicated force will bolster our capacity to respond swiftly and decisively to security threats, ensuring that our presence is felt and our response is effective in every corner of our country," the IGP said.

Mr Egbetokun explained that 1,000 personnel from the new squad would be deployed to each state as standby intervention units.

The IGP added that the remaining members of the squad would be deployed to more troubled areas.

According to him, the officers will not perform routine police duties but will be housed and kept combat-ready at all times, only engaging in daily trainings in readiness for deployment.

He said the idea was to get the officers ready to intercept and neutralise high-profile criminals terrorising communities.

"They will be deployed to intervene rapidly and proactively in any situation necessary in their states of assignment.

"All tactical commanders will be involved in the process of identifying suitable candidates from within their respective units.

"These individuals should possess the necessary skills, agility, experience, character and commitment to excel in the challenging and demanding environments they will encounter," he said.

Mr Egbetokun assured that the new special squad would be equipped with knowledge and skills to combat evolving crimes including insurgency and other security threats.

(NAN)