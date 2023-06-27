Nigeria: Sallah - Nigerian Govt Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holidays

U.A.Idris/DW
(file photo).
26 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace..."

The federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday, 28 and 29 June, public holidays to mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

"The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora," the official noted.

The government urged Muslims and all Nigerians "to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.

"We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria," the official wrote.

Muslims worldwide will join their counterparts across the world to mark the Eid-el-Kabir on Wednesday, a day after Muslims pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will climb the Mount Arafat.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.