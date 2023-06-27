Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Congo Coach Keen On Stopping Guinea

After a disappointing start to their campaign, Congo coach, Cyril Ndonga, has emphasized their unwavering determination to secure victory as they face Guinea in their second Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Tuesday.

In their previous encounter, Congo suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Ghana, while Guinea also faced defeat with a 2-1 loss against hosts Morocco.

Ahead of the crucial clash on Tuesday, Ndonga, the head coach of Congo , has expressed the team's unwavering focus, stating that the forthcoming match against Guinea will be treated as a true Cup final.

"Our approach to this match will mirror that of a final against our Guinean counterparts. In modern football, fortunes can change rapidly. Argentina's victorious journey in the last FIFA World Cup began with an initial defeat. Therefore, it falls upon us to exhibit efficiency on the field," Ndonga emphasized.

Having analyzed their performance and rectified their mistakes, the Congolese coach affirmed their commitment to go all out for a victory. "We are determined to witness the Warriors of Guinea crumble on the pitch," concluded Ndonga during the pre-match press conference held at the esteemed Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Monday.

Echoing the coach's sentiments, team captain Berlhod Mbemba asserted the team's resolve to bounce back from the opening loss and secure a triumph in the upcoming match of the competition.

With the stage set for an intense showdown between Congo and Guinea, football enthusiasts await the outcome of this clash with bated breath.

Will Congo Brazzaville reclaim their stride and overcome Guinea's challenge, or will Guinea prove to be a formidable opponent?

Only time will unveil the answer as both teams gear up for a battle of skill, determination, and resilience.