Nigerians, Beware! These Shady Facebook Accounts Using Photos of Sick People Are Out to Scam You

27 June 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

IN SHORT: Africa Check has debunked several Facebook accounts trying to scam people. What we found here are shady accounts using pictures of ailing individuals to scam Nigerians on Facebook.

"A word from his DAD. I am writing this in tears, & i request only few seconds of your precious time to pray for my Son ( Emmanuel) & Also help him financially please," reads a post by a user in a public Facebook group.

The post, dated 9 June 2023, asks members in the group DIVINE MERCY 3 O'CLOCK DAILY PRAYER (HOUR OF MERCY) to send money to an Access Bank account to treat an injured little boy.

It includes a photo of what appears to be an injured boy who allegedly needs treatment that costs N980,000. Similar posts can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

The post has over 700 comments, with some praying for the boy's speedy recovery.

But is the post by the Facebook account real? We checked.

Shady Facebook accounts

The Facebook account that made the post, Samuel Omigiri Paul, made a similar post in the same group on 5 June 2023.

The account's activity has been inconsistent since it made its first post in 2014, with less than six posts on its personal timeline since then.

Another user made a similar post in another group. However, he used a picture of an ailing toddler different from the one used here.

Same bank account holder

A pattern found in posts of the ailing boy and similar content is that there is an Access Bank account number attached to them. We found several posts with the same format in different groups using the same bank account.

Africa Check found that this particular bank account belonged to one Johnson Phillip.

In 2021, we also found a similar post with a different account number and picture of an ailing individual, but the accounts are under the same name.

These kinds of Facebook accounts are often used to play on users' emotions with the aim of scamming them.

To help protect yourself against online scams, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.