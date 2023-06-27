Liberia: 'Shame and Disgraceful'

-GOL replies Cllr. Gongloe's criticism

The Liberian government has condemned as 'shameful and disgraceful,' Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe's allegation that it is trying to establish a case against former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and her family members about Charloe Musu's murder.

"It's shameful and disgraceful on the part of Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, a .... counselor who should have known better to have dragged the government into this matter," Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie said recently.

Cllr. Gongloe, a presidential hopeful was recently reported to have said that the government has no case.

He is reported to have claimed that the government is trying to establish a case against the former chief justice and her family members.

"Those who intend to vote them, if they continue their decision to vote for them and if they succeed, then they will be committing national suicide and it will be a disaster," Gongloe is quoted to have said.

However, Minister Rennie said the incident that occurred at former Chief Justice Scott's residence in February 2023 remains a mystery to everyone.

He said the police have been conducting an investigation surrounding the matter.

Former Chief Justice Scott and her family members Rebecca Youdeh Wilson, Gertrude Newton, and Alice C. Johnson are charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and [providing] false reports to law enforcement officials.

They were charged and sent to court Thursday, 22 June 2023 after several months of police investigation about the murder of Cllr. Scott's daughter Charloe Musu.

The defendants are accused of using a sharp instrument believed to be a knife to stab the late Charloe Musu.

Charloe's death in February this year shocked the country and heightened security fears.

She was murdered at Cllr. Scott's residence after the former Chief Justice reported to police authorities two separate incidents of alleged armed robbery attacks at her home in Brewerville.

Minister Rennie explained that the police have now concluded their investigation and charged former Chief Justice Scott along with three relatives on three counts.

He said the charges range from murder to conspiracy and providing false information to the police.

"What we can do as members of the public if we must understand what exactly went wrong is to allow the legal process to take place," Rennie cautioned.

"We need to allow the criminal justice procedure to go on so that at the end of the day justice can be served. We all want justice, this is the only intention of the government," he noted.