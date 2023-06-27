Liberia: Rescue Mission Is Fake

-CDC Chairman rallies citizens to reelect Weah

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu Jr. has rallied citizens to reelect President George Manneh Weah, alleging that opposition Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's 'Rescue Mission' is fake.

"They say they came to rescue Liberia. Rescue Liberia from what? Progress? Unprecedented developments? This ... so-called rescue mission is baseless, senseless, fake, and has no substantial reasoning for anyone to believe," said Mr. Morlu Sunday, 25 June 2023.

Speaking in Montserrado County Electoral Districts #2 & #3, Morlu said the Rescue Mission is only intended to fool the people.

"But I'm urging you to reject them any [way] they come to persuade you," Morlu continued.

The CDC carried out preparation on Sunday for a planned 'Thank You' Day program due on 15 July 2023 to appreciate its supporters for their participation in the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise.

During the preparation, Chairman Morlu cautioned citizens to reject the Rescue Mission, accusing the opposition of being fake politicians who will only come out during an electoral process to seek their votes.

Morlu blasted Amb. Boakai's former ruling Unity Party (UP) for doing nothing during its 12 years of rule.

He accused the UP of allegedly rigging elections, and allowing the ordinary people to suffer.

Morlu expressed overwhelming conviction of a CDC first-round victory in the October 2023 election.

He stressed that Liberia is on the right trajectory of change under the leadership of President George Manneh Weah.

The CDC chair described President Weah as a gift to Liberians, and the nation at large.

He urged citizens to rally around the incumbent to maintain the growth and development of Liberia.

He pleaded with supporters not to let go of incumbent President Weah, boasting that the incumbent has done much in his short term as president than all other previous regimes.

On Sunday, thousands of citizens, mostly supporters of the CDC defied heavy rainfall in Montserrado County Electoral Districts 2 & 3, to rally ahead of a planned July 15 'Thank You' program.

The supporters overwhelmingly committed themselves in separate meetings to ensure a one-round victory for President Weah in the October polls.