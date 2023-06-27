Liberia: Alcop Urges Pilgrims to Pray for a Peaceful Election And Unity

All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) Standard Bearer Mr. Lusinee F. Kamara is encouraging pilgrims attending this year's Hajj in Mecca to pray for peaceful elections in Liberia.

Mr. Kamara also urged pilgrims to pray for stability as Liberians prepare for the conduct of the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Addressing a major press conference Monday, 26 June 2023, Mr. Kamara said it's important that Muslims attending this year's Hajj pray for prosperity and stability in Liberia.

According to him, Liberia is at a critical juncture, and it now needs the prayer of the religious community to help save the country from future crises.

"I am appealing to Muslims attending this year's Hajj to pray for [a] peaceful election in Liberia. We want them to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity because Liberia needs the prayer of the Muslim community [more] than ever before," he noted.

He called for unity and peaceful co-existence, adding that he hopes this year's pilgrimage will enable such.

Meanwhile, the former Finance Minister has appealed to Muslims, particularly the over forty individuals from Lofa who were unable to attend this year's Hajj in Mecca.

He said their travel agency, Songhy, was untenable to send their customers to Mecca because of the cancellation of the contract with the Grace Jet Company based in Saudi Arabia.

"I want to appeal to all those who couldn't make it to go for this year's Hajj through our organization. This is due to some political and personal reasons that the chairman of the hajj, Minister Varney Sirleaf has with me because I am a political leader of a party," he claimed.

Mr. Kamara alleged that due to politics, he received information that it was through his influence that the contract was terminated and money promised to be refunded.

Mr. Kamara disclosed that they are contemplating taking legal action against the Grace Jet Company and whoever was involved with the cancellation of the agreement.