Nigeria: Burna Boy Drops Music Video for 'Sittin' On Top of the World'

27 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Burna Boy joins forces with multi-platinum artist 21 Savage in the official music video for "Sittin' On Top Of The World."

The music video was dropped Monday amid resounding ovation.

Sittin' On Top Of The World', produced by Skread, incorporates a sample from Brandy's 1998 hit "Top Of the World" featuring Mase and is accompanied by a visually captivating summer anthem. Directed by Troy Roscoe, the video exudes a timeless 90s/early 00s vibe, featuring an array of stunning women, classic cars, and vibrant graphics shot in London, UK.

In "Sittin' On Top Of The World," Burna Boy showcases his romantic side as he expresses his desire to shower his special lady with luxurious gifts. The track arrives amidst his four BET Awards nominations, including Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Video Director of the Year, Viewer's Choice Award, and Best International Artist, extending his streak of nominations to five consecutive years.

Burna Boy's accomplishment has reached new heights as he clinched the highly coveted BET 'Best International Act' award for an unprecedented fourth time, solidifying his position as a trailblazing African artist who stands alone in this remarkable achievement. With this feat, he has etched his name in history as the first-ever African artist to attain such an extraordinary honour.

