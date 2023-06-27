Nigeria: Govt to Fast-Track Access to Single-Digit Loans for MSMEs - Shettima

27 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Shettima says he is aware of the impact of fuel subsidy removal on MSMEs and is working towards addressing it.

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the federal government will ensure quick access to single-digit loans for Nigerian small businesses.

The vice president made this pledge on Tuesday in a message to mark the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

He said the federal government was aware of the impact of fuel subsidy removal on MSMEs and was working towards addressing it.

"On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognises the vital role that MSMEs play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting innovation.

"We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

"We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all.

"We also recognise the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal.

"However, the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single-digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.

"Please note that the president is your partner and here to make life easier for your businesses.

"Happy MSMES Day," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.