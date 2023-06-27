Nigeria: Gas Explosion Injures Four in Lagos

27 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Four adults have sustained injuries after some gas cylinders exploded in the Agege area of Lagos on Monday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at a gas shop following leakage from one of the cylinders.

Rescue operatives were able to contain the ensuing inferno from escalating to adjourning shops and nearby buildings.

Confirming the incident, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyinyolu, said the victims suffered second-degree burns and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

"No loss of life. However, four adults (three females and an adult male) sustained various degrees of injuries (second-degree burns) as a result of the incident and have been attended to by the agency's pre-hospital care alongside LASAMBUS," he said.

"The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

"The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

"A post-incident assessment was conducted by the agency's LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned off to avert secondary incidents. The operation has been concluded."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.