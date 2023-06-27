Nigeria: Gas Explosion Injures Four in Lagos

Four adults have sustained injuries after some gas cylinders exploded in the Agege area of Lagos on Monday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at a gas shop following leakage from one of the cylinders.

Rescue operatives were able to contain the ensuing inferno from escalating to adjourning shops and nearby buildings.

Confirming the incident, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyinyolu, said the victims suffered second-degree burns and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

"No loss of life. However, four adults (three females and an adult male) sustained various degrees of injuries (second-degree burns) as a result of the incident and have been attended to by the agency's pre-hospital care alongside LASAMBUS," he said.

"The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

"The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

"A post-incident assessment was conducted by the agency's LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned off to avert secondary incidents. The operation has been concluded."