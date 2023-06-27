Ghana: Transport Minister Urges Seafarers to Protect Marine Ecosystem

The Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has urged seafarers to actively participate in efforts being made to reduce waste and pollution in the marine ecosystem.

The minister described seafarers as environmental custodians at sea, and asked them to adhere to regulations aimed at reducing pollution, preventing oil spill and minimising the impact of human in the ocean.

In a speech read on his behalf at this year's celebration of Day of the Seafarer in Accra on Friday, Mr Asiamah said; "Shipping, although proven to be the least environmentally harmful mode of transportation, continues to contribute significantly to global carbon emissions.

"Thus, it is important that all stakeholders work together to reduce emissions and protect the marine environment. This charge can begin with the seafarer as they spend a great deal of time at sea and therefore play a vital role in the protection of the marine environment."

Established in 2010 by a United Nations (UN) resolution, June 25 is the Day of the Seafarer, an annual and international event coordinated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to recognise the unique and vital role of seafarers in the global community.

This year's celebration, organised by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) at the Regional Maritime University (RMU), was on the theme: " MARPOL @50: our commitment goes on."

The Marine Environment Pollution Prevention (MARPOL) is the main international convention covering prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes. It was adopted on November 2, 1973 at IMO.

In recognition and to compliment the efforts of seafarers, Mr Asiamah said the government had ratified the MARPOL Convention, which was enforced locally by the Ghana Maritime Pollution Act, 2016 (ACT 932), through preservation of Ghana's marine environment.

He said the safety and welfare of seafarers had been prioritised by the government through the ratification of various international conventions, passage of laws and organisation of training for them in collaboration with the GMA and the RMU.

In continuation of these efforts, Mr Asiamah said, the government was awaiting the approval and ratification of the IMO Cape Town Agreement (CTA 2012) and the ILO Work in Fishing Convention (2007) ILO C188, which were currently before Parliament.

"The passage of both Conventions will ensure that Fishers have decent conditions of work on board fishing vessels with regards to the minimum requirement for work, conditions of service, accommodation and food, occupational safety as well as the medical care and social security concerns of Fishers," he said.

Mr Asiamah said, the GMA in collaboration with the Danish Maritime Authority would soon roll out safety and security courses for fishers at the RMU, to enhance skills needed for their protection at sea and to survive any mishaps.

The Director General of the GMA, Mr Thomas Alonsi, commended Ghana's 5,400 seafarers for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, through the supply of essential goods, despite the perilous nature of their work.

He called on them to carry out regular onboard training exercises and drills in preparation to combat potential oil spills with the necessary equipment as well as guard against sewage pollution, which is a major challenge in marine pollution.

Mr Asiamah assured seafarers of the authority's continuous advocacy for fair treatment and working conditions.