Ghana: Let's Work to Prevent Genocide, Wars On Continent - Deputy Foreign Minister

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Thomas Mbomba, has called on African countries to work together in preventing genocide and wars in the continent.

According to him, the world today was not free from the threat and reality of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing in all forms.

The Minister who made the call at the 29th Anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, said the event was remarkable as it helps them honour the memory of the victims and to reflect on the past in order to chat a path for the future.

Held in Accra yesterday, the annual event dubbed 'Kwibuka' (to remember) was to commemorate the over a million lives lost during the genocide.

It was held under the theme: 'Remember, Unite, Renew.'

Mr Mbomba said the haunting images of men, women and children being slaughtered because of their ethnicity were still fresh on their minds.

"The event reminds us of one of the darkest chapters in recent human history and offers us an opportunity to honour those who were murdered and reflect on the suffering and resilience of those who survived," he stated.

As a result, he stressed that more than a million innocent children became orphans by choice of unfathomable human tragedy.

The Minister, therefore, called on all African countries to join forces in fighting against hatred such as xenophobia, racism, intolerance and widespread proliferation of hate speech among people.

"We must unite in confronting these abominable tragedies of the past as a way to advance towards a future with peace and dignity," he noted.

In doing so, he asserted that, rulers must guarantee their citizens a free society such as democracy characterised by good governance, respect for human rights, rule of law, accountability and inclusiveness.

"This is a collective responsibility for all political, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organisations, heads of educational institutions, among others to reject hate speech, discrimination based on gender, religion, race, ethnicity and minorities," Mr Mbomba stressed.

The Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr Theophile Rurangwa said the event was held annually to reflect on the genocide against the Tutsi and recommit to their role in preserving its memory.

He noted that it was to also honour victims of the genocide and to elaborate on ideas to help prevent similar atrocities from happening again in the world.

"Every year, Rwanda and the world stand in solidarity to remember the victims of this heinous crime, a period known as Kwibuka in Kinyarwanda that starts from April 7 for 100 days to July 3. April 7th is also United Nations designated International Day of Reflection on the genocide against Tutsi," he stated.

However, He stressed that after 29 years, some masterminds and perpetrators of the genocide against Tutsi were still at large.