Ghana: Boxing Promoter Ntiamoah Handed 2-Yr Ban

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has imposed a two-year suspension on leading boxing promoter, Alex Ntiamoah, the Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Sports (BOS).

This follows Mr Ntiamoah's reported violation of the ban on dr umming and noise-making, as directed by the Ga State and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

In a statement signed by Mr Kotei Neequaye, President of the GBA, it stated that Mr Ntiamoah along with Splendor 3 (S3) Boxing Promotions, disregarded the imposed measures and proceeded to organise a boxing event on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Accra, instead of Ashaiman as earlier discussed.

The GBA highlighted that this marks the second time Mr Ntiamoah has committed the same offense.