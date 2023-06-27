Cameroonian Singer Libianca Beats Asake to Best International Act BET Award

Cameroonian-American Afro-beat singer Libianca Kenzonkinboum Fonji, popularly known as Libianca, won her very first BET Award for her break-out single People.

The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with hip hop's biggest stars taking home awards for their work over the past year.

Libianca was the first Cameroonian artist to be nominated. She was nominated alongside Pabi Cooper, Asake, Camidoh, Flo, MC Ryan, Raye, and Werenoi for the BET Viewers' Choice Best International Act.

Meanwhile, after Libianca stole the show at the BET Awards ahead of Asake, many across Nigerian social media space have been reacting to the news of Libanca winning the BET Viewers' Choice Best International New Act award.

But some have reacted to the development, noting that Asake probably lost the award to Libianca because he sings mainly in Yoruba, his indigenous language.

Nigerian Musician, Damini Ogulu, affectionally known as Burnaboy, won the award for Best International Act.

Burna Boy emerged as the winner as he was nominated amongst the likes of Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, Stormzy, Aya Nakamura, Central Cee, L7nnon, K.O, and Uncle Waffles.

US rapper and singer Latto won the award for Best Female hip hop artist and Coco Jones won Best New artist. Beyoncé's Renaissance and SZA's SOS tied for Album of the Year, while Chris Brown and Usher tied for Best Male R&B/pop artist.

While internationally recognised Nigerian singer Burna Boy set a new record at the 2023 BET Awards as the first artist to win the Best International Act four times in a row, no Nigerian artist joined him on the winner's podium this year.