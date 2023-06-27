Liberia: Joseph Yarpuyah Yarkpawolo Accepts Petition to Contest Margibi Senatorial Seat

Cotton Tree — Mr. Joseph Yarpuyah Yarkpawolo has accepted petition from residents of Margibi County Districts One and Two to contest the Margibi County senatorial post that will be up for grasp in the pending October 10 polls.

It's believed that the latest petition has given Mr. Yarkpawolo's ambition a huge boost due to the involvement of stakeholders of the county comprising the august body of influential elders and opinion leaders who have resolved to give him the moral imprimatur to vie for the Margibi senatorial seat.

Presenting the petition statement to Mr. Joseph Yarpuyah Yarkpawolo at the jam-packed Cotton Tree Town Hall field on Saturday, June 24, 2023, on behalf of the thousands of residents of the two Margibi's districts, Rev. Ulysses G. Marshall, Jr. said: "We the youths, elders, traditional leaders, religious community, women organizations, students and citizens of Lower Margibi County petition you Mr. Joseph Yarpuyah Yarkpawolo to ably represent us at the 55th National Legislature".

Rev. Marshall noted that cities, municipalities, chiefdoms, clans, towns and villages in the lower region of the county are not exempted from the petition statement.

"As we draw closer to October 10, 2023, we have had series of gatherings to support a young man with vision for development, a young man from the grassroot, a young man who understands the plights of Margibians, a young man who will stand tall in solving our problems, a young man who can navigate his power in difficult circumstances, a young man with passion not the fame or fortune, a young man who is corruption free, a young man with an impeccable character and God fearing" he said.

He noted that Mr. Yarkpawolo has made and continues to make tangibles and meaningful contributions in the interest of the people of Margibi in the areas of road connectivity, youth and women empowerment, fight against drugs abuse, employment opportunities, scholarships, amongst others.

Rev. Marshall words: "This character, Hon. Yarpuyah is a done deal. Therefore, we the thousands of your friends have assembled here today asking you to accept this literature as a formal petition to you Hon. Joseph Yarpuyah Yarkpawolo to contest the October 10, 2023 elections as a senatorial candidate for Margibi County".

Responding at the elaborate event, Mr. Joseph Yarpuyah Yarkpawolo asserted that Margibi County stands at a crossroad--claiming that people with questionable characters are attempting to invade it.

"People who are sanctioned for stealing of what belongs to us are desperate to regain lost power; strangers who don't understand our plights have emptied our banking system to throw loose stolen money on you for votes. But I know for the fact that Margibians will resist them." He said.

At the same time, the tough-talking Yarpuyah extolled the petitioners for believing in him and requesting him to lead them, stating that he is humbled for the preference.

"Margibi is a county with great people, smart with vision. There are many young people who are equally qualified to lead but you have chosen me to lead the struggle of redemption. I'm glad and humbled!" He noted.

He reminded the audience that as a leader he is aware of the many issues they are confronted, especially in the areas of health, education, lack of safe drinking water, bad road network, amongst others.

"I know what it means when you cannot afford medical bills for you and your relatives. This is why I am constructing a state-of-the-art hospital in Barclay Farm that will cater to pregnant women free of charge. Babies below five years will be treated free; Our senior citizens will also be treated free of charge. Accident victims will be catered." He disclosed amidst cheering from the crowd of supporters.

Continuing, Mr. Yarkpawolo stated: "I know what it means for the struggles for quality education. Today there are over 3000 students attending my Yarpuyah School System; I am proud of that. Today two of my scholarship students have returned from Rwanda after obtaining their Masters' Degrees."

The Margibi senatorial hopeful divulged that as part of his initiatives across the county, he has begun constructing handpumps across the county and has completed the rehabilitation of all the feeder roads in Kakata City. He also announced that the establishment of a vocational school with an enrollment of over 800 students with 80% comprising females.

He, however, assured the people of Margibi of his commitment to the development needs of the county now and after the October 10 elections.