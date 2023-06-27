Liberia: Dr. Clarence Moniba Selects Grace Kpaan as Running Mate

Monrovia — Dr. Clarence Moniba, a prominent figure in Liberian politics, is set to announce former Montserrado County Superintendent, Grace Kpaan, as his running mate.

At 44 years old, Dr. Moniba, who is running as the Presidential Candidate for the Liberian National Union, has gained recognition for his fiscal prudence. His campaign has generated significant support, particularly among the country's youth and women, as he promises ambitious initiatives that critics argue verge on populism.

Dr. Moniba's vision for Liberia includes implementing a national agricultural policy aimed at transforming each county into a food production zone through mechanized agriculture. He also plans to establish a mortgage scheme to stimulate infrastructure development and homeownership, as well as ensuring that every high school graduate receives at least two years of mandatory technical and vocational skills training.

Teaming up with Grace Kpaan, a seasoned administrator with extensive experience in local governance, is seen as a formidable combination that could greatly enhance Dr. Moniba's prospects in the upcoming election.

Kpaan, who previously served as Montserrado County Superintendent, has earned recognition for her exceptional achievements in public service and her unwavering stand against corruption. In 2013, she gained national attention for exposing a sitting Representative who attempted to involve her in embezzling the County development fund during the widely publicized "You eat, I eat" incident.

Her impressive track record in effective governance and commitment to community development have garnered widespread admiration from constituents and political observers alike.

Lloyd Scott, Moniba Campaign Chair, emphasized Dr. Moniba's commitment to promoting capable and experienced individuals who can immediately contribute to the nation's progress and development. "By selecting Grace Kpaan as his running mate, Dr. Moniba demonstrates his dedication to assembling an experienced opposition ticket capable of making executive decisions from day one," Scott stated.

The shared vision between the two candidates for a prosperous and equitable Liberia has generated significant enthusiasm and high expectations among supporters and the general public. Together, they plan to forge a "New Liberia" that fosters economic growth, job opportunities, and tackles pressing challenges in healthcare, education, economic growth, and infrastructure development.

Kpaan's selection, as the former President of the International Transport Workers Federation Coordinating Committee, marks a historic moment in Liberia, as she becomes the third female candidate vying for the nation's second-highest political office.

As the election approaches, political analysts anticipate that this strategic partnership will solidify Dr. Moniba's status as a rising political star, potentially reshaping the political landscape if his campaign maintains its current momentum.

After months of speculation and an exhaustive vetting process involving a dozen other candidates, Moniba has settled on Kpaan as his running mate.

The unveiling of Kpaan is expected to inject fresh energy and excitement into Moniba's campaign, captivating voters and sparking widespread discussions.

The official announcement will take place at a highly-anticipated campaign rally, where Moniba and Kpaan will share their collective vision for a better Liberia.

The event is expected to draw a significant turnout of supporters eager to witness the next phase of Moniba's transformative political journey.

"This partnership is based on shared values of accountability, transparency, and good governance. Dr. Moniba's principled leadership style and his passion for the positive transformation of Liberia make him an idealist," stated Scott.

"Madam Kpaan shares these ideals, as she is renowned for her integrity, and administrative acumen, and serves as a symbol of hope in the fight against systemic corruption within Liberia's administrative system," Scott added.