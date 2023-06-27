Liberia: Cummings Promises to Waive His Salary When He Becomes President

Monrovia — Alexander B. Cummings, the Standard Bearer, has promised to donate his entire salary when he becomes President on October 10, 2023.

As the Presidential and Legislative elections draw closer, politicians are making promises to persuade people to vote for them using various means. This time, it is the Collaborating Political Parties' Standard Bearer, Cummings.

Mr. Cummings made this statement following President George Weah's pledge to reduce his salary by 25 percent five years ago.

During his first State of the Nation Address at the Legislature, the newly sworn-in President of Liberia pledged to cut his salary by a quarter, citing the difficult economic situation inherited from the previous government.

"Given the rapidly deteriorating situation of the economy, I am informing you today, with immediate effect, that I will reduce my salary and benefits by 25%," said President Weah, who pledged the savings to a development fund for Liberia. This statement was made in January 2018.

Now that Mr. Cummings is vying to succeed President Weah, his promise of a salary waiver seems ambitious to many.

Speaking on the last day of his weeklong tour in the southeastern part of Liberia, the CPP leader did not mention where he will donate his salary. However, he stated that he is wealthy enough to take care of his family.

"I don't even know the salary of the President, but whatever that salary is, I will donate it. I'm not doing this for money because I have been blessed with the resources to support myself and my family."

Another Presidential aspirant also made a promise at the First Providence Church that his leadership would mean ensuring every Liberian has access to food.

On April 25, 2023, Apostle J. Aaron Wright, a Baptist clergyman who received a petition to contest the presidency in the upcoming election, promised to end hunger in Liberia.

"Under my leadership, we will have a new Liberia where nobody will be hungry. Liberia will stand on her own and support other countries," Apostle Wright said.

"It is time to address poverty, time to see every Liberian not depending on someone's pocket before eating. Gone are those days when Liberians slept hungry," he said.