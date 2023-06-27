Liberia: UP Vice Standard Bearer Denies Being Denied U.S. Visa

Monrovia — Senator Jeremiah Kpan-Koung (MDR-Nimba County) has vehemently denied rumors suggesting that he was recently denied a US Visa by the United States Embassy near Monrovia, referring to the claims as 'stupidity'. Koung, who also serves as the running mate to Unity Party standard Beard Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, clarified that he last traveled to the US in 2019 and has not made any requests or attempts to travel there since then.

"I will respond to that information by describing it as complete stupidity. I believe my opponents are running out of ideas and issues, as the US Embassy is right here. It is unfortunate that such a lie is being spread about me," Senator Koung stated.

In a related development, the office of Senator Koung has also dismissed a social media post containing false information. The post claimed that Koung had written to Cllr. Jerome Verdier, seeking assistance with a murder case involving Cllr. Scott. The senator's office categorically denied the allegations, stating that they are nothing more than failed propaganda aimed at tarnishing Koung's reputation.

"The Hon. Office of Sen. Jeremiah Kpan Koung wishes to inform the Gedehhard GHT Talkfm that the statement published is a piece of failed propaganda, designed to further deepen the unscrupulousness of the writer's society in Liberia. We would like to clarify that, at no time, did Sen. Jeremiah Kpan Koung write to Cllr. Jerome Verdier to intervene in the ongoing criminal case involving former Chief Justices Gloria Musu Scott and three other family members."

The statement from Senator Koung's office also expressed confidence in Liberia's legal system, emphasizing that citizens anticipate its competence to independently dispense justice for all, irrespective of their gender, color, tribe, or political party affiliation. The senator believes that additional interventions or testimonies are unnecessary to satisfy the jurisprudence of the case.

"As we are currently in an electioneering period, we urge the public and citizens to be mindful of the fact that spin masters and peddlers of negative ads will be particularly active. We have witnessed such falsehoods for the past five years in our country. This case is crucial for our judiciary system, governance, and society. It is imperative that we cleanse the political process, as it affects the safety of the Liberian people."

"Finally, in the future, if necessary, the indomitable Unity Party, through its executive committee, will decide to seek additional legal support in defense of justice. The Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) remains supportive of the Unity Party (UP) on the Rescue Mission."