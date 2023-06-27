Liberia: Criminal Court 'C' Orders Two Chinese Nationals Not to Leave Liberia

Monrovia — Two Chinese nationals, Mr. Lu Li and Miss Li Li, residing in the city of Monrovia, Liberia, have been issued a Writ of Ne Exeat Republica in a case involving theft of property and forgery.

BY: Christopher C. Walker 0777898224/0886723075 [email protected]

The Writ of Ne Exeat Republica is a legal term derived from Latin, which means "let him not go out of the republic." It is a writ that restricts a person from leaving the jurisdiction of the court or the state. This writ has been issued to ensure that the defendants satisfy the claim against them.

The decision to issue the Writ of Ne Exeat Republica was made by the court following a letter sent to the judge of Criminal Court C, informing them that one of the defendants had fled the country while the case was still ongoing.

In a communication dated June 22, 2023, the counsel for the plaintiff in the case Republic of Liberia versus Miss Li Li and Mr. Lu Li, which involves charges of theft of property and forgery, respectfully requested the court to issue the Writ of Ne Exeat Republica against Miss Li Li to prevent her from leaving the jurisdiction of the Republic of Liberia. It was mentioned that Mr. Lu Li, the co-defendant, had already fled the country, leaving behind Miss Li Li, who was also suspected of attempting to leave Liberia based on reasonable suspicions.

Both Mr. Lu Li and Miss Li Li were found early on to have committed the crime of theft of property, a felony of the second degree, in violation of 41.CLR. Title 26, Chapter 15, Section 15.51: 4LCLR. Title 26, Chapter 2, Section 2.2.

The Grand Jurors for Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, have determined that the defendants, Lu Li and Li Li, are more likely than not guilty of the crime of theft of property, a felony of the second degree, in violation of 41.CLR. Title 26, Chapter 15, Section 15.51: 4LCLR. Title 26, Chapter 2, Section 2.2 (a) and (b).

The Writ of Ne Exeat Republica was ordered by Judge A. Blamo Dixon, resident circuit judge of the first judicial circuit, Criminal Court "C" for Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, during its May term in the year 2023. The writ instructs the authorities to arrest Mr. Lu Li and Miss Li Li, residents of the city of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, and bring them before the court. Their passports are to be confiscated and handed over to the sheriff of Criminal Court "C" for Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia.

The Writ also commands the arrest of Mr. Lu Li and Miss Li Li to ensure their appearance in court.

The court has stated that if the defendants are unable to provide a bail approved by the court and obtain clearance to travel out of Liberia, they will be detained in the common jail of Montserrado County until such bail and security are filed.

In light of the above circumstances, the prosecution's counsel respectfully requests the court to issue the Writ of Ne Exeat Republica against Miss Li Li and Mr. Lu Li.