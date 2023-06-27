Liberia: Former Agriculture Minister Florence Chenoweth Dies At 78

Monrovia — Former Agriculture Minister Florence Alletta Chenoweth, the first female Minister of Agriculture in Liberia and Africa, has passed away at the age of 78. Minister Chenoweth, who made history in 1977 when she assumed the role under President William Richard Tolbert, died on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Monrovia after a prolonged illness.

Minister Chenoweth's groundbreaking appointment as Minister of Agriculture in 1977 marked a significant milestone for Liberia and the entire African continent. However, her tenure was cut short by a coup d'état in 1980, which forced her to seek refuge in the United States. Despite being away from Liberia, she continued to contribute to the agricultural sector, serving as a technical adviser to the World Bank in Lusaka, Zambia, and later as a consultant in Washington, D.C.

Following her time abroad, Minister Chenoweth dedicated herself to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). She held various positions within the organization, including becoming the first Country Representative in South Africa and serving as FAO's Liaison at the UN Headquarters in New York from 2001 to 2007.

In 2008, when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf assumed office, she called upon Minister Chenoweth to serve as Minister of Agriculture once again. During her second term in the government, Minister Chenoweth spearheaded the ministry's transformational initiatives aimed at enhancing food security and agricultural expansion, particularly for smallholder farmers. She implemented capacity building programs and emphasized the slogan "GROW WHAT YOU EAT; EAT WHAT YOU GROW" to promote self-sufficiency and sustainable agricultural practices.

The Ministry of Agriculture expresses profound sorrow over the loss of Minister Chenoweth, acknowledging her immense contributions to Liberia's agricultural development. Her dedication to the country's food security and agricultural expansion programs will be remembered and missed by many.

Funeral arrangements for Minister Chenoweth will be announced at a later date in consultation with her family. The nation mourns the passing of a trailblazer who paved the way for women in leadership roles and made a lasting impact on Liberia's agricultural sector.