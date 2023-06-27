Liberia: 'Bogus Expulsion' - Resolution Condemns NPP Chairman Biney's Expulsion

Monrovia — A resolution signed by 1,021 partisans of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly condemned the recent decision by a segment of the party loyal to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor to expel Senator James P. Biney, the embattled chairman of the party.

According to the resolution, which has been obtained by this paper, the NPP elects its national leaders at the national convention for specific terms to guide the affairs of the party in accordance with its constitution. The resolution emphasizes that James P. Biney was duly elected as the National Chairman of the NPP at the national convention and is constitutionally responsible for presiding over all conventions and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the party, as stipulated in Article 5.1 of the party's constitution.

Article 6.1 of the NPP constitution requires that 60% of delegates who elected an officer or official initiate a written complaint against said officer or official for the commencement of a probe. Failure to comply with this constitutional provision renders any action unconstitutional.

The signatories of the resolution described the expulsion of Chairman Biney as baseless, stating that it was carried out by the executive committee appointed by Jewel Howard Taylor and lacked any valid justification.

"We, the undersigned one thousand twenty-one partisans of the NPP, hereby dismiss the so-called expulsion as bogus. We reiterate our overwhelming and unwavering support for Chairman James P. Biney, considering him as the only constitutionally elected chairman of the NPP."

Over the weekend, a statement believed to be issued by the NPP National Executive Committee, signed by the National Secretary, Andrews Peters, announced the decision to expel Senator James Biney from the party. The statement cited Chairman Biney's conduct and public declarations to the opposition Unity Party as reasons for the expulsion. It further warned Biney against making public statements on behalf of the party, indicating that any repeated act would result in legal action against him.

Senator Jeremiah Kpan-Koung (MDR-Nimba County) has categorically dismissed as 'stupidity' rumors claiming that he was recently denied a US visa by the United States Embassy near Monrovia.

Senator Koung, who is also the running mate to Unity Party standard bearer Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, clarified that he last traveled to the US in 2019 and has not made any recent request or attempt to travel there.

"I consider this information a complete fabrication. It seems my opponents are running out of ideas and resorting to lies. The US embassy is right here, and it is unfortunate that such falsehoods are being spread about me involving them."

In a related development, Senator Koung's office also refuted a social media post alleging that he wrote to Cllr. Jerome Verdier, seeking assistance in a murder case involving Cllr. Scott. The office described the claim as false and part of a failed propaganda attempt.

The statement from Senator Koung's office emphasized that he believes in the competence and independence of Liberia's legal system to administer justice for all citizens, irrespective of their gender, color, tribe, or political party affiliation. It urged the public to be aware of false information being circulated during the election season and reaffirmed the MDR's support for the Unity Party on the Rescue Mission.

Kebeh Sulonkemelee, a woman in her early 30s, is speaking out about the pressure and rejection she has faced from her family and relatives for refusing to accept their traditional practice of genital mutilation. Her story mirrors that of many others who have come forward with similar experiences.

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, Kebeh revealed that her refusal to undergo the practice has led to threatening remarks and abandonment by her family. She firmly opposes the practice, as it goes against her will and Christian beliefs.

"They want me to become a member of the Sande Bush Society to maintain the family tradition. My mother and grandmother underwent FGM through the Sande Bush Society. I am scared, and my family has abandoned me. They no longer check on me, and I have been banned from attending family meetings, despite the intervention of other family members on my behalf."

Kebeh further explained that even at her current age, her relatives persist in pressuring her to undergo the practice, disregarding the associated health risks. "I am scared because they want me to do something against my will and beliefs."

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), also known as Female Circumcision, is an age-old cultural practice prevalent in many African countries. In Liberia, approximately 75% of the country's 16 tribes still practice FGM. However, FGM has no medical benefits, and scientific research has shown that it has severe health implications, including excessive bleeding, difficulty urinating, pain during intercourse, repeated infections, infertility, cysts, abscesses, and psychological disorders.

Despite international efforts to eradicate FGM, it remains deeply entrenched in Liberia. The practitioners often use cultural justifications, but it has also become a lucrative business. The costs associated with enrolling a girl in the Sande Bush school far exceed those of registering for a public primary school. Additionally, initiates are required to provide rice and other items to sustain themselves during their stay in the bush school. This financial aspect has led to profit-seeking among traditional leaders and the Zoes (female leaders of the Sande Society).