Ghana: NACOC Marks World Drug International Day With Health Walk

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, has stressed the need for effective stakeholders' collaboration in the fight against drug abuse in the country.

He said in the drug demand reduction efforts, the contribution of all stakeholders including the churches and society among others was crucial.

Mr Adu-Amanfoh said this when he led officials of NACOC and other stakeholders in a health walk to commemorate this year's World Drug International Day.

The annual day slated for June 26, is to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of world free of drug abuse.

The walk which was in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Mental Health Authority was on the theme "People first, stop stigma and discrimination; strengthen prevention."

The walk started from Ayi Mensah in the Ga East Municipal in the Greater Accra Region to the Peduase Lodge in Aburi in the Eastern Region where officials of NACOC wielded placards with inscriptions such as 'Drugs you use, you lose,' 'Drugs kill you slowly', 'Stand against drug abuse', 'Drug addiction destroys lives, tears apart families and harms society' and 'Say no to Drugs.'

Mr Adu-Amanfoh said the walk was to sensitise the public and to create the awareness of the effects and the adverse consequences of drug use.

He urged the public to refrain from the use and trafficking of drugs, stating that it poses health implication and retard the country's development.

"Let us not promote those that are trafficking, those that are selling, abusing the drugs," he added.

He assured of NACOC's continous collaboration with stakeholders in achieving government's policy to promote public health.

The Director-General urged the public to desist from stigmatising and discriminating against people with substance abuse but assist in their rehabilitation into the society.