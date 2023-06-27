Ghana: The Eues of Ghana - A Short Contemporary Survey

analysis

The name Eue

ON the outset, note the spelling of the ethnic group, Eue and not Ewe. It is for lack of an appropriate letter in English that the spelling, ewe came to be used. Every language is written using its own alphabets, unless the language has no alphabets of its own. Why use English alphabet to spell a word in Eue?

Ewe as it is spelt, means a female sheep in the English language. The correct spelling, Eue, borrowing from the traditional alphabet of the language, must be used instead and would be adopted throughout this article.

Meaning of Eueer

The word Eue is derived from the geography and pastime of the people, according to Lorrance in his book, "The Eues of Togo and Benin", the Eues are traditionally farmers who choose to live in valleys where the water table is high and therefore their lands support year round farming activities.

Even Eues who live near water bodies, still indulge in some degree of farming. The Eues are therefore called, people of the valley or low land, eueawo, the eue people or euedukɔ, the eue kingdom, eue state, or eue nation.

A casual observer would agree that the current abodes of the Eues are all mostly in the valley areas of the Volta Region. The non Eues rather occupy the high grounds, which gives the non Eues, because of their small numbers, tactical advantage in times of hostilities. The Asantes and Akwamus, learnt this truth to their chagrin in the past.

Location of the Eues

Geopolitically, the Eues occupy areas in Ghana, Togo, Benin and South Western tip of Nigeria - Badagry. Perhaps, one of the most internationalised ethnic groups along the West African coast. The Eues originally had Ketu, in present day Republic of Benin as their first traditional home. They then moved to Ŋɔtse in the Republic of Togo from where they further migrated to their current locations.

Colonisation

Colonisation, forced the Eues generally, to speak three European languages, English, French and German. When the Germans arrived in 1884, as colonialist, they treated their colony, German Togo, as if all the inhabitants were Eues.

The church representing the christian faith, the Germans brought, was named, Eue Prebytarian Church. The name of the church was later changed to Evangelical Presbyterian Church on the insistence of the non-Eues.

Groups and Divisions

Traditionally, the Eues in Ghana, are in two groups, northern and southern Eues and in numerous sub-ethnic groups represented by the location of the paramountcy. Peki, Pekipon (Hohoe area), Anfoe, Have, Kpando (Akpini), Alavanyo, Gbefi, Leklebi, Ve, Tsito, Bankoe and Dome, in Ho, Adaklu, Dzolo, Kpetɔe, to name some of the Northern Eues.

The northern Eues, except Peki, were part of the German Colony of Togo which joined Ghana at independence. These are the bɔbɔbɔ people who mostly live in the forest areas. They harvest cocoa and coffee and eat fufu, they are good hunters too.

Southern Eues were already part of the Gold Coast, and therefore, Ghana at independence. The sub-ethnic groups of the southern Eues are; Agave, Sokpe, Mamfi, Adidome, Battor and Fievi - these are generally known as the Tɔŋus or people along the river, referring to the Volta River.

Then, Some, Klikor, Aŋlɔ, Avenɔ, and Ave. These are the akple, and konkonte eaters and also some well accomplished fishing folks. They dance agbadza, kinka and other related dances. Their climate is, coastal savannah. The list is in no way exhaustive.

Non-Eues

It is difficult to write about Eues without mentioning the non-Eues from Avatime, Logba, Tafi, Nyagbo and the rest, most of whom are in the Oti Region now. Such have lived with the Eues from the very beginning.

Indeed the non-Eues predated the Eues in their present locations. They lived with the Eues through thick and thin. Some are authorities even in the writing and use of the Eue language.

Contributions to Ghana

Ghanaian Eues played very important roles during the struggle for independence and after. Philip Gbeho of Aŋlɔ composed the national anthem while Dr Ephraim Amu from Peki Avetile, composed, what can be called, the indigenous national anthem of Ghana - Yꞓn ara asase ni.

Furthermore, many other Eues played leading roles during the struggle towards independence for Ghana. One notable name in the political scene was Komla Agbeli Gbedemah, from Aŋlɔ, Anyako.

Gbedemah worked closely with Kwame Nkrumah and it was he who manuevered for Nkrumah's name to be on the ballot box when Nkrumah remained in prison.

Nicknames

As you have read, the Eues have no other name than Eue. Aŋlɔni, Ayigbeni and Number 9 ni, are all fake names and must be discontinued. Eues do not like such nicknames.

Aŋlɔs, you have read, are part of the Eues. Ayigbe is a nickname given by the Ga people in Ghana to their fellows in the Republic of Togo. Indeed, an elderly Ga man, told me that any Ga who calls an Eue as ayigbe, must be an illiterate. The name ayigbe has nothing to do with the Eues.

Finally, the name Number 9 was given to the Eues after the first Miss Ghana was crowned. The Lady came from Alavanyo amongst northern Eues. She was called Monica Amekoafia. She wore number 9 tag. Should this event become a nickname? Or create a sense of pride for the Eues?

In summary, the name Eue was coined from the equivalent of the word, valley, in the Eue language. Eueawo, the people of the valley. Eues love to stay close to sources of water because of their farming activities.

Eues, generally can be found in four political entities, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

The Eues in Ghana are in two groups, northern and southern Eues. While the northern Eues, except Peki, were first colonised by Germany before joining Ghana at independence, the Eues in the south were indigenous to Ghana.

Non Eues among the Eue ethnic group, Avatime, Logba, Nyagbo, Tafi, and others, are almost inseparable from the Eues.

The two most popular anthems in Ghana, the national anthem and the indigenous song, Yen Ara Asase ni, were composed by Eues. Eues also played important political roles before Ghana's independence.

This short survey talked of one and only one ethnic group, called Eues. People who call other names for the same ethnic group must be disregarded.

BY WG. CDR. KWAKU KEKREBESI (RETD)

The writer is a Pilot. He was with the Ghana Armed Forces.]