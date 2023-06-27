Ghana: Businesses Urged to Take Advantage of Govt Policies On AfCFTA

Businesses in the country have been urged to take advantage of government policies on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to enhance growth and ensure Ghana benefits from the agreement.

Mr David Ofosu-Dorte, Executive Chairman of AB and David Law Firm, who gave the advice, said Ghana could only benefit from the agreement if the private sector work at aligning business operations with the policies aimed at promoting AfCFTA.

Speaking at the celebration of this year's United Nations/African Union (UN/AU) Public Service Day on Friday in Accra, he noted that Ghana stands to grow its economy and realise other benefits from the AfCFTA if the private sector takes advantage of the policies.

The event was on the theme: 'Building an (AfCFTA)-Ready Public Sector.'

In addition to the National AfCFTA policy framework and action plan, he said the government had introduced policies including the One District, One Factory (1D1F), National Export Development Strategy and establishment of industrial parks to enable businesses thrive.

He urged the government to undertake frequency of engagement with the private sector on strategies being adopted to enhance investments and create conducive environment for businesses.

To drive Ghana's AfCFTA plan and realise intended benefits, Mr Ofosu-Dorte called on government to partner the private sector to intensify publicity on Ghanaian exclusive products.

Citing kente and shito as examples, he noted that such unique and exclusive products could give Ghana the needed advantage in exporting most of its produce to other African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the public sector should take the lead in ensuring that criteria for the promotion of AfCFTA were available and accessible to avoid operational stampedes for businesses.

"We should create publicity on exclusive Ghanaian products as one of our key strategies to maximise benefits from the AfCFTA. Some products such as shito, kelewele and kente are exclusive to Ghana and we must take advantage of it uniqueness to sell Ghanaian product.

The public sector must exist for the public to ensure stability and safety and the promotion of AfCFTA. The more the private sector thrives, the more the public sector will be recognised," Mr Ofosu-Dorte added.

He called on political actors to work consciously towards making Ghanaian businesses globally competitive by providing incentives and guiding their operations.

Mr Ofosu-Dorte reiterated the need for more private sector focused data which includes information on consumer behaviour that would inform businesses investments decisions by businesses.

Chairman of the Public Services Commission, Prof. Victor Agyeman, urged public sector to ensure professionalism and integrity to create conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.