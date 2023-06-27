Ghana: Yeboah - Meteors Will Rise to Occasion

Patience is a virtue, and Emmanuel Yeboah proved its worth.

Coming off the bench, Yeboah delivered a stellar perfor mance, scoring a brace and providing an assist, earning him the title of the TotalEnergies Man of the Match in the clash between Ghana and Congo during the second round of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"I'm a pretty relaxed person. When the coach told me to enter the g ame, I immediately knew what my mission was: to shine for the team."

At the age of 20, the Sunyani-born talent will undoubtedly be one of the players to watch throughout the competition.

"The credit doesn't come to me alone. I feel blessed to be part of a g roup where I can genuinely call each of these players my brothers."

With a smile on his face and ease in front of the media, Emmanuel Yeboah keeps his focus on the goals to be achieved in this tournament: "We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it's up to us to stay focused."

"When I saw the opponents we were going to face, I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football. It is through such strong opposition that we prog ress. We couldn't afford to falter ag ainst Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses."

Today, Emmanuel Yeboah and his teammates will take on Morocco today.

A victory would secure the Black Meteors a spot in the semifinals of the competition.