Ghana: Ofi Ghana Donates Gh¢550,000 Towards Needy Students' Education

A licensed cocoa and cashew buying company, OFI Ghana, has donated GH₵550, 000.00 to four cocoa farming communities across the country to support the education of brilliant but needy students.

The beneficiary communities are Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region, Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region, Wa in the Upper West Region and Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

The Tafohene of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV received GH¢150,000, while the Paramount Chief of Wa, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV received GH¢100,000, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, had GH¢150,000 with the Paramount Chief of Tepa Traditional Area, Dr Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, receiving GH¢150,000.

The donation was made at a farewell ceremony in Accra on Friday of the outgoing Chief Sustainability Officer of OFI Ghana, Mr Gerard A. Manley, who is retiring after 40 years of service to the company.The programme was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo; the Country Head of OFI Ghana, Eric Asare-Botwe; Andrew Brooks, Head of Sustainability, Cocoa and Christopher Stewart, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, Cocoa and a host of traditional leaders in the country.

COCOBOD on its part presented a picture frame of Mr Manley in his honour for his contribution to the cocoa industry in Ghana.

Mr Manley in his address said the donation reflected OFI Ghana's unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability and its dedication to improving the lives of cocoa farmers.

He said the company was collaborating with its partners and customers to work towards eliminating child labour, improving access to education, protecting nature, and helping farmers to earn more.

He commended his outfit and the Ghana Cocoa Board for the honour done him.

The Country Head of OFI Ghana, Mr Eric Asare-Botwe, reiterated OFI's commitment to the company's sustainability goals and initiatives.

He stated that the donation would help to enhance access to quality education, improve infrastructure, and empower the children and the youth to pursue their education.

"Cocoa and cashew growing communities play a crucial role in the global supply chain but often face challenges in accessing quality education due to limited resources. The donation is one of the many steps towards our ongoing commitment to improving farmer livelihoods," Mr Botwe said.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr Aidoo, thanked the renowned industry expert, Mr Manley, for the many years of dedicated service and outstanding achievements that has propelled the cocoa industry to this point.