Ghana: Why We Must Incorporate Facility Management Into Our Educational System

opinion

Imagine a thriving business with state-of-the-art facilities, an educational institution with well-maintained classrooms and campuses, or a government organization delivering efficient public services. Behind the scenes, there is a discipline that ensures the smooth operation and optimization of these spaces: facility management. While the importance of facility management cannot be overstated, its true potential remains largely untapped in Ghana. To harness the benefits and address the growing demands of the modern world, it is imperative that facility management be incorporated into our educational curriculum at all levels, from the basics to tertiary education.

Currently, the state of facility management in Ghana faces challenges stemming from inadequate awareness, limited skilled professionals, and a lack of standardized practices. Many organizations struggle with maintaining their facilities, resulting in inefficient operations, higher costs, and compromised safety. Educational institutions, despite being the bedrock of knowledge, often overlook the significance of teaching students about facility management, leaving a gap in their preparedness for the workforce.

To bridge this gap and unlock the immense potential of effective facility management, it is essential to incorporate it into our educational curriculum. By doing so, we can raise awareness about the discipline and its impact on various industries. Students will develop a deeper understanding of the principles and practices required to manage facilities effectively, preparing them for careers in facility management, property management, and related fields.

Furthermore, integrating facility management into the curriculum will equip students with practical skills and knowledge that align with the demands of the modern workforce. They will learn about preventive maintenance, sustainable practices, space utilization, and safety protocols. Armed with these skills, graduates will be well-prepared to contribute to the efficient management of facilities, making them valuable assets to organizations across sectors.

Incorporating facility management education will also foster a culture of sustainability and responsible resource utilization. Students will understand the importance of energy efficiency, waste management, and environmental stewardship within the context of facility management. This knowledge will empower them to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to Ghana's sustainable development goals.

The state of facility management in Ghana presents both challenges and opportunities. By incorporating facility management into our educational curriculum, we can bridge the knowledge gap, raise awareness, equip students with practical skills, and foster a culture of sustainability. Doing so will not only prepare the next generation for successful careers but also drive economic growth, enhance infrastructure, and position Ghana as a leader in effective facility management practices. The time has come to embrace facility management as a cornerstone of our educational system and pave the way for a brighter future.

In light of the significance of facility management, it is crucial for the Ghanaian government to recognize it as a fundamental TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) course that contributes to the country's overall growth. By incorporating facility management into the TVET curriculum, the government can address the growing demand for skilled professionals in this field, enhance employability, and drive economic progress.

Including facility management as a TVET course aligns with the government's vision of promoting technical and vocational education to bridge the skills gap. Facilities play a vital role in various sectors, including healthcare, transportation, hospitality, and manufacturing. By offering facility management as a TVET course, the government can equip students with practical skills and knowledge that directly meet the needs of the job market.

Moreover, recognizing facility management as a TVET course elevates its status as a viable career option and encourages more students to pursue it. The government's support and allocation of resources to facility management education nurture a skilled workforce that meets industry demands. This, in turn, reduces dependency on foreign expertise, boosts economic growth, and enhances the country's reputation in effective facility management practices.

Incorporating facility management into the TVET curriculum also allows the government to establish a standardized framework for training and certification. By setting benchmarks and quality standards, the government ensures that graduates possess the necessary skills and competencies required by employers. This standardized approach enhances the professionalism and reputation of the field while enabling organizations to identify qualified facility management professionals.

Furthermore, facility management encompasses a wide range of practical skills, including maintenance, space planning, procurement, sustainability, and safety management. By including facility management in the TVET curriculum, the government fosters a holistic approach to vocational education. This comprehensive training equips students with the diverse skills needed to optimize facilities, reduce costs, and deliver high-quality services in line with industry requirements. In conclusion, the government's recognition of facility management as an important TVET course is vital for the growth and development of the country. By incorporating facility management into the TVET curriculum, the government bridges the skills gap, enhances employability, standardizes training, and contributes to Ghana's economic progress. Embracing facility management as a fundamental vocational education pathway benefits individuals seeking rewarding careers while advancing the nation's infrastructure, competitiveness, and overall development.

By: Prince Botwe, Facility Management Professional