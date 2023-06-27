Nigeria: No, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Didn't Fall During a Tour of the New National Security Adviser Office in Abuja

27 June 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Abisola Olasupo

IN SHORT: A claim that the president fell during a tour of the new national security adviser office is false. Even the video posted alongside this claim does not show him stumbling and falling at any point.

A post circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claims the country's president, Bola Tinubu, fell during a tour of the new Office of National Security Adviser on 05 June 2023.

The office is located at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in the capital Abuja.

The post includes a video of Tinubu and his security entourage walking towards his seat.

It is captioned: "Drama as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR took a tumble then falls at the Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA today. View it very well."

ONSA stands for Office of the National Security Adviser and GCFR stands for Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic.

Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president on 29 May 2023. His health was a major concern during his campaign for leadership and he was often said to be unfit to rule.

The claim appeared elsewhere on Facebook here and here and on Twitter here.

No evidence Tinubu fell during the tour

The 18 seconds long video shared in the Facebook post does not show Tinubu falling or stumbling in any way.

A full video of Tinubu's visit to ONSA, uploaded to YouTube by Lagos-based Channels Television, also shows no evidence of a fall.

There have also been no reports of a fall in the local media, which would have been the case if the claim was true.

