Nigeria: Boko Haram Eliminates Own Top Leader, Others Over Attempt to Form Faction

Members of the Boko Haram sect, popularly known as 'Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād', terrorists group have eliminated one of its Amir Jaysh (Leader), Abou Hassana, over alleged rebellion accusations.

It was gathered that Abou Hassana was eliminated along with three of his accused accomplice in front of other fighters at the Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State.

Gwoza was once under the total control of Boko Haram after the terrorists Group slaughtered about 100 civilians in a day a few years ago.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad understands that Ali Ngulde, The Second most High Ranking Boko Haram Leader, ordered the elimination after they were sentenced to death for their crimes.

According to sources, Abou Hassana was trying to raise an independent faction within Boko Haram to spearhead his own terror campaigns within the Koltafirgi village" also known as Gaizuwa in Sambisa.

He was replaced by Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusam, an indigene of Bama who was leading the Boko Haram terrorists in Gaizuwa before they were dislodged by the Nigerian Military after they suffered heavy losses.

Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusam and Ba'a Issah were promoted to the ranks of Amir Fiye while Bakura Jega, a Former Nakib, was promoted to Khaid.

Muke, a 33 year old Khaid of Mandara Mountain, Ali Ghana, Khaid of Ngauri, located in the North of Banki, Abbah Tukur, and Abu Isa, are to maintain their positions as Khaids.

Recall that the Ali Ngulde Boko Haram group had suffered the devastating loss of its fighters and equipment from the Nigerian military troops of the Air Component and 202 Task Force Battalion Operation Hadin Kai in Grazah and Wa-Jahode, fringes of the Mandara Mountains.