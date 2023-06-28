Nigeria: Saudi to Move 10,000 Nigerian Pilgrims to New Tents

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have concluded plans to relocate 10,000 Nigerian pilgrims to another area in Mina following complaints of inadequate tents to accommodate the pilgrims.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) stated that the new arrangement was made after it engaged with officials of Muttawwif, who are responsible for the welfare of African Non Arabs in the Kingdom.

Daily Trust had reported that Nigerian pilgrims participating in the holy pilgrimage were stranded at Mina, a camping site pilgrims stay before moving to Mount Arafat.

A pilgrim had told Daily Trust that those who did not get the tent had to shield themselves under a bridge due to the scorching sun.

The statement which was signed by NAHCON's Deputy Director of Information, Mousa Ubandawaki, said the decision was sequel to the complaint lodged to the Muttawwif which included inadequate food supply and late food service to the pilgrims.

"The Muttawwif while apologizing for the treatment meted out to Nigerian pilgrims promised to make up for the incidence by relocating the pilgrims to the Turkish Arena which can conveniently accommodate about 10,000 pilgrims."

Ubandawaki quoted the Chairman of the Company of Muttawifs, Ahmad Sindhi, to have apologized for what Nigerian pilgrims went through.

Sindhi added: "I want to impress it on the commission that we will give them utmost priority in the coming days for what they passed through. Therefore, from 2 pm on Wednesday, we will relocate about 10,000 pilgrims outside the traditional tent area to the Turkish Arena, which has better facilities and will also ease the crowd in the Mina area."

Sindhi expressed appreciation to the chairman of the NAHCON for showing understanding and the Nigerian pilgrims for their patience and perseverance.