Nigeria: No Degree but I Pay Salaries of 100 People - Davido's Manager

Ace Nigerian talent manager and co-founder of The Plug Entertainment, a management firm, Asa Asika, has revealed that although he does not have a degree, he pays a salary of about 100 people.

Asa, a relative of Nigerian music executive, Obi Asika, manages Nigerian award-winning popstar, Davido. He has also worked with several music stars such as Tiwa Savage and Bella Shmurda.

Giving his two cents, the talent manager stated that regardless of having a degree people can make it in life using different approaches. He made this statement recently during a podcast.

He said, "One thing I have learnt about life, everyone should know this but I think experiences teach you better. Everyone's story is different; everyone's path is different; people always feel you have to go a certain way to get certain goals.

"And without being condescending or trying to sound cocky, I have friends who have gone to school, have PhDs and are working 9-5 and they are making peanuts.

Asa continued, "I am like okay dude that point in time when everyone was saying go to university, stay in uni. I'm like dude, one of my companies pays 45 people's salaries a month, and that's only one of the businesses I run.

"If I do the math, I probably pay about 100 salaries a month and I have no degree, so it's not about following the rules. Rules are made to be broken, it is now you being smart about taking risks."

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start