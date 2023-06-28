Nigeria: Kano Governor Suspends 10,800 Civil Servants Employed By Ganduje

The suspended workers will not receive their salaries for June.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has suspended about 10,800 workers employed during the twilight of the administration of the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

On Monday, the state's Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said the affected workers were illegally employed in the civil service by the Ganduje administration.

He said the suspended workers would not receive their salaries for June.

"Those employed by the Ganduje administration were illegally recruited, and the governor directed that they should be suspended. They are about 10,800, and the governor ordered the suspension of their June salary until the recruitment scandal is investigated.

"There are suspicions that some of the employees are using fake academic certificates; some of them are sons and daughters of the elites who are still at school.

"There are allegations which is why the governor suspended the workers for this month for investigation, and those affected workers will not receive their salary for June," Mr Abdulsalam told Freedom Radio

The official said that a committee had been set up to review the process of their recruitment, adding that the outcome of the findings would determine whether they would be retained in the service or not.

Aside from the suspension of the civil servants employed by his predecessor, the governor, Mr Yusuf, elected under the opposition New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), is reversing some of the initiatives of the former governor, Mr Ganduje, who is from the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The government had also revoked the certificate of occupancy and demolished some properties he claimed they acquired illegally from the former administration.

The state government said all government properties within and outside the state sold by the former administration were illegal because the government sold them to the cronies of top officials.