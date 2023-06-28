Nigeria: Governing Nigeria One of the Hardest Challenges in Life - Buhari

27 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.

Buhari, who stated this in his Sallah message via a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, saluted Muslims as he wished them a happy Eid and to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home.

The former President in his message urged Nigerians to fully support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

According to him, "leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life and I urge Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration to succeed.

"Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens."

